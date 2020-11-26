Turkey inks contract for 50 million doses of Chinese vaccine

  • November 26 2020 12:44:00

Turkey inks contract for 50 million doses of Chinese vaccine

ANKARA
Turkey inks contract for 50 million doses of Chinese vaccine

Turkey has signed a contract to buy 50 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said.

Turkey has a deal for 50 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine that will be delivered in December, January, and February, according to the minister.

“If all goes well, we plan to start vaccinating at-risk groups gradually, starting with our healthcare personnel,” he said, adding that people will be vaccinated for free.

At least 10 million doses of the Chinese vaccine will be delivered in December, but the target is to receive some 20 million doses and another 20 million doses are scheduled for January and at least 10 million doses will be received in February, Koca detailed.

Speaking in Ankara after the Health Ministry’s Science Board meeting on Nov. 25, Koca reiterated that Turkey is also in talks with other vaccine developers, including Russia.

“The important thing here for us to start using vaccines which are known to be effective and reliable ... I think the vaccination calendar could start on Dec. 11,” he said.

The minister earlier this month unveiled that Ankara was hoping to buy doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine.

If the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine obtains its license, Turkey may get one million doses of the vaccine by the end of the year. We are in talks to gradually go up to 25 million within a year starting from January, Koca said at that time.

At the press meeting on Nov. 25, the minister reminded that Turkey is carrying out studies to develop its own vaccines.

Works are underway for 16 potential vaccines and one of those candidate jabs has already been administered to 44 volunteers, Koca noted.

“No serious side effects have been reported. The phase three trials of this potential injection will take place in April the latest and the locally-developed vaccine could be launched for use that month,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Infections rise as Turkey resumes publishing all positive virus cases

    Infections rise as Turkey resumes publishing all positive virus cases

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 12,840 as daily cases increase by 28,351

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 12,840 as daily cases increase by 28,351

  3. First residents take shelter in ‘container city’ in quake-hit İzmir

    First residents take shelter in ‘container city’ in quake-hit İzmir

  4. Turkey will take necessary steps against illegal vessel search: National Security Council

    Turkey will take necessary steps against illegal vessel search: National Security Council

  5. UAE halts visas to 13 countries including Turkey, Iran

    UAE halts visas to 13 countries including Turkey, Iran
Recommended
Turkish president welcomes Qatari emir in Ankara

Turkish president welcomes Qatari emir in Ankara
French Senate’s resolution on Nagorno Karabakh disregards international law: Turkish Foreign Ministry

French Senate’s resolution on Nagorno Karabakh disregards international law: Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkish court jails 27 for life over 2016 coup attempt

Turkish court jails 27 for life over 2016 coup attempt
Women raise voice to end domestic violence on international day

Women raise voice to end domestic violence on international day
Infections rise as Turkey resumes publishing all positive virus cases

Infections rise as Turkey resumes publishing all positive virus cases

Turkey decodes far-left terror group’s digital archive

Turkey decodes far-left terror group’s digital archive
WORLD Europe’s Christmas ski season threatened by virus as cases pass 60 mln

Europe’s Christmas ski season threatened by virus as cases pass 60 mln

Germany announced on Nov. 25 that it will push for Europe to ban ski holidays in a bid to curb coronavirus infections, while cases of COVID-19 reached a new peak of more than 60 million globally.

ECONOMY Turkish tourism sector may shrink 70% due to pandemic: Minister

Turkish tourism sector may shrink 70% due to pandemic: Minister

Turkey’s tourism sector will likely shrink 70% this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s culture and tourism minister said on Nov. 26. 
SPORTS Man Utd beat Başakşehir 4-1 in Champions League

Man Utd beat Başakşehir 4-1 in Champions League

English football club Manchester United beat Medipol Başakşehir 4-1 in a UEFA Champions League match on Nov. 24, a devastating loss for the Turkish team.