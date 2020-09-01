Turkey in second peak of first wave of outbreak, says Health Minister

  • September 01 2020 12:01:00

Turkey in second peak of first wave of outbreak, says Health Minister

ISTANBUL
Turkey in second peak of first wave of outbreak, says Health Minister

Turkey is in a second peak of the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, said the health minister noting that some regions are seeing steeper increases in virus cases than others.
 
The number of coronavirus cases spiked in Turkey as commuting increased with the Eid al-Adha holiday, Fahrettin Koca told daily Hürriyet, adding that another reason behind the rise in new infections was the weddings.

“Weddings provides the ground for the virus to spread as attendees remain in close contact for hours. That is why restrictions have been imposed on weddings,” said Koca.

Several provinces recently introduced curbs on social events, including wedding and engagement ceremonies, such as the limitation to the duration of those events.

As far as the current state of the outbreak in the country is concerned, Koca informed that the coronavirus cases are on the rise in the central Anatolian and southeastern provinces, including the capital Ankara, Konya, Kayseri, Diyarbakır, Urfa, Mardin and Erzurum.

“In Istanbul, there is no serious spike of the cases whereas İzmir [the country’s second-largest province] sees a relative increase, but the situation is under control there,” the minister said.

The occupancy rate at the country’s hospitals is 47 percent, while the occupancy rate in intensive care units is 60 percent, Koca said, adding that hospitals have enough capacity to handle new cases.

On Aug. 31, the country conducted a record number 110,102 of daily tests, with total tests reaching 7.1 million.

Some health institutions, most of them private, which run PCR tests to detect people with COVID-19, failed to report the test results after Aug. 8, according to daily Milliyet.

The failure to enter the results into a system, which is supervised by the Health Ministry, hinders efforts for the treatment of people who tests positive and detect the chain of contacts, the Health Ministry said in a statement sent to all institutions, which conduct the PCR tests.

The ministry warned that the institutions, which continue to fail to report the test results, will be stripped of their authorization to conduct such operations.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Deaths of doctors from virus alarm health workers

    Deaths of doctors from virus alarm health workers

  2. Heatwave across Turkey continues as mercury rises

    Heatwave across Turkey continues as mercury rises

  3. Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island

    Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island

  4. Turkey slams Russia for inviting the YPG to Moscow for talks

    Turkey slams Russia for inviting the YPG to Moscow for talks

  5. Main opposition CHP warns EU over 'Greek designs'

    Main opposition CHP warns EU over 'Greek designs'
Recommended
Turkish scientist shortlisted for Newton Fund’s Chair’s Prize

Turkish scientist shortlisted for Newton Fund’s Chair’s Prize 
Man detained for threatening nurse who asked ashoura dessert from mayor

Man detained for threatening nurse who asked ashoura dessert from mayor
Seeking justice at core of Turkey’s East Med activities, says Erdoğan

Seeking justice at core of Turkey’s East Med activities, says Erdoğan

Parliament speaker condemns attack on lawmaker

Parliament speaker condemns attack on lawmaker
Turkey remands senior ISIL member

Turkey remands senior ISIL member
Turkey launches new phase of anti-terror op in SE

Turkey launches new phase of anti-terror op in SE
WORLD European children back to school amidst virus fears

European children back to school amidst virus fears

French pupils go back to school on Sept. 1 as schools across Europe open their doors to greet returning pupils this month, nearly six months after the coronavirus outbreak forced them to close and despite rising infection rates across the continent.
ECONOMY Turkish manufacturing activity recovery continues

Turkish manufacturing activity recovery continues

Manufacturing operating conditions in Turkey continued its recovery in August thanks to strong customer demand supporting further marked increases in output and new orders, according to a closely watched business survey released on Sept. 1. 
SPORTS Turkeys Ayhancan Güven wins Porsche Supercup race

Turkey's Ayhancan Güven wins Porsche Supercup race

Turkish driver Ayhancan Güven won the seventh round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in Belgium on Aug. 30.