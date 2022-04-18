Turkey in league of global powers: Turkish FM

  April 18 2022

SİNOP
Turkey cannot remain irrelevant to the problems of its region because the country is now in the league of global powers, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on April 17.

“As Turkey, we are not just a regional power. Turkey is now a global power,” Çavuşoğlu said, speaking at an iftar dinner in the Black Sea province of Samsun.

Turkey has been and will face some difficulties, but these problems are currently valid for the entire world, Çavuşoğlu said, citing high inflation, problems in supply chains and other challenges arising from the war in Ukraine.

But every crisis brings opportunity, he said, adding: “While, on the one hand, we are trying to solve the existing crises, on the other hand, we are trying to evaluate the opportunities that come before us for our country and nation.”

The minister underlined that the current international mechanisms are unable to prevent wars in the world. Even the United Nations Security Council could not take timely action for the pandemic, Çavuşoğlu added. He reminded Turkey’s rhetoric that the “World is bigger than five,” referring to the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

“When we say, ‘Let this system change,’ we also come up with solutions. We don’t hold a grudge against anyone. We say, ‘Let’s work for a fairer world.’ But we can’t just sit around and wait until this system changes,” he stated.

Almost 60 percent of conflicts and wars are in the geography nearby Turkey, Çavuşoğlu said.

Turkey launches major offensive into PKK targets in Northern Iraq

Turkey launches major offensive into PKK targets in Northern Iraq
