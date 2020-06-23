Turkey implements supportive policies during pandemic: TBB

  • June 23 2020 17:01:00

Turkey implements supportive policies during pandemic: TBB

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey implements supportive policies during pandemic: TBB

Turkey has implemented fiscal, monetary and credit policies to help reduce the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, said the head of the Banks Association of Turkey (TBB) on June 23. 

While banks contributed to successful management of this process, flexible new programs such as loan postponements also had positive effects, Huseyin Aydın said during the TBB's general assembly in Istanbul, Turkey’s
commercial capital.

"Banking services and payment systems [in Turkey] continued without interruption," he underlined.

Banks supported individuals, companies, and public institutions that required financing in the pandemic period, he added.

Mehmet Ali Akben, the head of Turkey's banking watchdog, said the virus is not just a health challenge, but also affected a wide range of areas from the economy to politics.

Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) measures protected finance sector growth, he said.

In Turkey, 53 banks- 33 conventional, 14 development and investment, and six participation- are continuing their activities with a staff of over 200,000 and 11,335 branches, he said.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Tornado, heavy summer rain hit Istanbul

    Tornado, heavy summer rain hit Istanbul

  2. Virus-fleeing family becomes victim of flood disaster

    Virus-fleeing family becomes victim of flood disaster

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,974, daily cases increase by 1,212

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,974, daily cases increase by 1,212

  4. Suicide bombing kills civilian outside Turkish base in Somalia

    Suicide bombing kills civilian outside Turkish base in Somalia

  5. Anatomy of a crisis in Northern Cyprus

    Anatomy of a crisis in Northern Cyprus
Recommended
EU car sales to drop 25% in 2020 due to virus: Report

EU car sales to drop 25% in 2020 due to virus: Report
Economy expected to record V-shaped recovery: Minister

Economy expected to record V-shaped recovery: Minister
Central government gross debt stock hits $234 bln

Central government gross debt stock hits $234 bln
Engineers take jobs at Turkey’s first nuclear plant after trainings in Russia

Engineers take jobs at Turkey’s first nuclear plant after trainings in Russia
Turkey’s power demand grows as normalization begins

Turkey’s power demand grows as normalization begins
Number of foreign visitors drops in first 5 months of this year

Number of foreign visitors drops in first 5 months of this year
WORLD Suicide bombing kills civilian outside Turkish base in Somalia

Suicide bombing kills civilian outside Turkish base in Somalia

Two people, including a suicide bomber were killed and one person wounded on June 23 morning after an attack outside Turkey's largest overseas military base in the Somali capital Mogadishu, according to a statement by Turkey's Defense Ministry. 
ECONOMY Turkey implements supportive policies during pandemic: TBB

Turkey implements supportive policies during pandemic: TBB

Turkey has implemented fiscal, monetary and credit policies to help reduce the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, said the head of the Banks Association of Turkey (TBB) on June 23. 

SPORTS Trabzonspor falters, loses top spot in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor falters, loses top spot in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor conceded a goal in the dying minutes of a Turkish Süper Lig Week 28 clash at Alanyaspor, dropping two critical points and losing the top spot in the standings to Başakşehir.