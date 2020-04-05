Turkey hopes Guinean elections to give positive results

  • April 05 2020 11:46:03

Turkey hopes Guinean elections to give positive results

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkey hopes that the elections and constitutional referendum held simultaneously in Guinea will yield positive results for the peace and prosperity in the country, the Foreign Ministry said on April 4. 

Turkey believes the political process will be implemented with an inclusive and constructive approach in line with the preferences and expectations of the people of Guinea, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said in a statement, responding to a question on the elections and constitutional referendum in Guinea.

Turkey would continue to support the steps taken by the "friendly" country Guinea towards its development and stability, Aksoy added.

WORLD Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1.2 million, death toll passes 64,000

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1.2 million, death toll passes 64,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passed the 1.2 million on April 5 as the pandemic swept across the globe.
ECONOMY Low oil prices drag Middle East economies to collapse

Low oil prices drag Middle East economies to collapse

The low oil price environment in the global market is dragging the Middle Eastern oil-producing countries to collapse, whose economies are strongly dependent on crude oil production and exports.

SPORTS Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest

Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest 

Turkish football leagues can start at the beginning of June at the earliest, the Turkish Football Federation has said in a statement on April 3. 