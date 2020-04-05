Turkey hopes Guinean elections to give positive results

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Turkey hopes that the elections and constitutional referendum held simultaneously in Guinea will yield positive results for the peace and prosperity in the country, the Foreign Ministry said on April 4.

Turkey believes the political process will be implemented with an inclusive and constructive approach in line with the preferences and expectations of the people of Guinea, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said in a statement, responding to a question on the elections and constitutional referendum in Guinea.

Turkey would continue to support the steps taken by the "friendly" country Guinea towards its development and stability, Aksoy added.