Turkey has helped exporters with $260 mln in 2020: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The government in 2020 so far has provided 1.78 billion Turkish liras ($260 million) to support exporters struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's trade minister said on Nov. 5.

Speaking at a virtual event in the capital Ankara, Ruhsar Pekcan said the figure included 404 million liras ($58.8 million) given to Turkish firms which provide services.

The support amounted to 2.5 billion Turkish liras ($440 million) last year, she recalled.

Ankara conducts several projects to facilitate exports supply and distribution, the minister added.

Turkey’s exports totaled $180.46 billion in 2019. Its trade is mainly in tourism, automotive, textile and chemical sectors.