Turkey has helped exporters with $260 mln in 2020: Minister

  • November 06 2020 09:31:11

Turkey has helped exporters with $260 mln in 2020: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey has helped exporters with $260 mln in 2020: Minister

The government in 2020 so far has provided 1.78 billion Turkish liras ($260 million) to support exporters struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's trade minister said on Nov. 5. 

Speaking at a virtual event in the capital Ankara, Ruhsar Pekcan said the figure included 404 million liras ($58.8 million) given to Turkish firms which provide services.

The support amounted to 2.5 billion Turkish liras ($440 million) last year, she recalled.

Ankara conducts several projects to facilitate exports supply and distribution, the minister added.

Turkey’s exports totaled $180.46 billion in 2019. Its trade is mainly in tourism, automotive, textile and chemical sectors.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey

    Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey

  2. Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

    Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

  3. Step Istanbul to take place with virus measures

    Step Istanbul to take place with virus measures

  4. MHP leader says Ankara should focus on its strategy with US, not new president

    MHP leader says Ankara should focus on its strategy with US, not new president

  5. Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency

    Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency
Recommended
Turkey attracts $3.9 bln foreign investment in Jan-Aug

Turkey attracts $3.9 bln foreign investment in Jan-Aug
Firms prefer minivans for faster cross-border trade

Firms prefer minivans for faster cross-border trade
Air passenger demand still depressed in September

Air passenger demand still depressed in September

Fatih drillship starts drilling in Türkali-1 well

Fatih drillship starts drilling in Türkali-1 well
US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change

US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change
Turkey’s defense fair to start next week virtually

Turkey’s defense fair to start next week virtually
WORLD Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges

Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, a wartime hero turned politician, was arrested and transferred to the detention center of the Kosovo Tribunal in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Nov. 5 to face charges of war crimes.
ECONOMY Turkey has helped exporters with $260 mln in 2020: Minister

Turkey has helped exporters with $260 mln in 2020: Minister

The government in 2020 so far has provided 1.78 billion Turkish liras ($260 million) to support exporters struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's trade minister said on Nov. 5. 
SPORTS Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke

Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı on Nov. 5 made history, breaking his own and the European record in the men's 50-meter breaststroke category.