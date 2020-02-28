Turkey grants visa exemptions to four EU nations, Norway

  • February 28 2020 12:36:45

Turkey grants visa exemptions to four EU nations, Norway

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkey grants visa exemptions to four EU nations, Norway

Turkey announced on Feb. 27 it will provide citizens of four EU countries and Norway, 90-day visa exemption for tourist travel.

"In order to sustain unity in our visa regime towards the members of the European Union and Schengen area, Turkey has decided to exempt visa requirements for the citizens of Croatia, Ireland, Malta, Portugal and Norway," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy in a statement.

The exemption will be provided to countries for tourist travel for 90-day visits once every 180 days.

"This step aims at increasing our tourism potential with these countries as well as further developing our bilateral relations in other areas,"
it added.

