Turkey getting closer to its 2023 goals: Erdoğan

  • September 11 2021 17:19:00

ANKARA
Despite sabotage attempts, Turkey is gradually getting closer to its 2023 goals, the country's president said on Sept. 11.

Speaking at Turkey’s Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association's (MUSIAD) Ordinary General Assembly, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "Despite all the troubles we have experienced in the economy, we are witnessing together a rapid recovery and a leap surpassing the past."

"Global political and economic balances of power are collapsing. This crackling shows that a new global political and economic management system will be established," he said. "I hope Turkey will not miss the train this time, and will take the place it deserves from the front."

Saying that now Turkey has the means to realize its goals in every field from education to health, security to justice, and from transportation to energy, Erdoğan added: "We have provided the infrastructure we need ... in every field."

"We have a legacy to leave to our youth right now; we enter a period where we will gradually shape our 2053 vision," the president said.

Turkey has set specific goals and targets that include major improvements in economy, energy, healthcare and transportation for 2023, which marks the centenary of the Republic of Turkey, and 2053 that will mark the 600th anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul.

