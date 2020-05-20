Turkey, Germany, France, UK hold teleconference meeting

  • May 20 2020 09:18:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Foreign ministers of Turkey, Germany, France and the U.K. held a teleconference to discuss regional issues and latest developments, an official statement said on May 19.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement that Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Heiko Maas, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Dominic Raab gathered for a virtual meeting to follow the results of a quartet summit of Turkish, French, German and British leaders in March.

"At the meeting, the current situation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the possible common steps to be taken, and the latest regional developments, especially in Syria, Libya and Iraq, were discussed in detail," the statement said.

The meeting was useful in exchanging views on these issues, it added.

The foreign ministers agreed to meet again within the same framework, the statement concluded without setting a date.

