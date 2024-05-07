‘Some 30 pct of children in Türkiye raised by toxic parents’

ISTANBUL

Around 20 to 30 percent of children in Türkiye are being raised by toxic parents, leading to a high prevalence of depression among those affected, warns a psychologist.

Dr. Ayşe Su Kocayörük from Istanbul Arel University's Department of Psychology pointed out that "half of the depression cases are rooted in traumatic childhood experiences influenced by toxic parents."

Stating that 20 to 30 percent of children are growing up with toxic parents in Türkiye, Dr. Kocayörük indicated that depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in the country.

Further elaborating on the generational cycle of toxic behaviors, Dr. Kocayörük stated, "Such parents often come from toxic families themselves. This can affect their children and the relationships they form later in life. It's transmitted from generation to generation."

She detailed behaviors typical of toxic parenting, noting, "Disparaging attitudes, negative feedback, nitpicking, overstepping boundaries and viewing children as extensions of themselves rather than as individuals define toxic parenthood. Often, this isn't done intentionally but stems from their own unmet needs in the past."

Dr. Kocayörük suggests therapy and increased awareness of toxic behavior can help families create healthier, more supportive environments for future generations.