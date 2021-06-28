Turkey further relaxing COVID-19 restrictions as of Thursday

  • June 28 2021 08:54:00

Turkey further relaxing COVID-19 restrictions as of Thursday

ANKARA
Turkey further relaxing COVID-19 restrictions as of Thursday

Turkey on June 27 announced further easing of COVID-19 restrictions from July 1 as part of a gradual normalization from the outbreak.

According to a circular issued by the Interior Ministry, curfews will be fully scrapped and intercity travel restrictions will end as of Thursday.

All workplaces and cinemas, which have suspended their activities as part of coronavirus measures, will reopen.

Cafes and restaurants will serve people with no limitation on the guest number in indoor and outdoor areas.

Restrictions and measures in accommodation facilities will end, with hygiene, mask, and social distancing rules still to be followed.

Outdoor wedding ceremonies will be held without a guest limit and food/drink can be served, while some restrictions are still in place for indoor ceremonies.

Events such as concerts, festivals, and youth camps will be allowed provided that the previously set rules are followed.

Parks, gardens, picnic, and camp areas will be open to the public.

Besides, mandatory quarantine for travelers from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka and those who have been in these countries in the last 14 days will end.

The mandatory quarantine period for people arriving in Turkey from Afghanistan and Pakistan or who have been in these countries in the last 14 days will be reduced to 10 days.

On Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that Turkey is set to end pandemic curfews as of July 1 amid a nationwide fall in COVID-19 cases.

On June 1, the country eased some measures following a 17-day strict lockdown.

relax, Erdogan,

WORLD US carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria

US carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

    Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

  2. Turks spend Sunday under lockdown for last time

    Turks spend Sunday under lockdown for last time

  3. Forest fires break out as Turkey experiences hottest days

    Forest fires break out as Turkey experiences hottest days

  4. Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus

    Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus

  5. Country’s first spotter area opened at Istanbul Airport

    Country’s first spotter area opened at Istanbul Airport
Recommended
Turkish foreign minister meets Canadian, Lithuanian counterparts

Turkish foreign minister meets Canadian, Lithuanian counterparts
Forest fire in Marmaris brought under control

Forest fire in Marmaris brought under control
Record-holder jockey wins Turkey’s most prestigious horse race 7th time in a row

Record-holder jockey wins Turkey’s most prestigious horse race 7th time in a row
2 migrants killed in clash in Turkey’s Siirt

2 migrants killed in clash in Turkey’s Siirt
Students worry about their life after pandemic, report says

Students worry about their life after pandemic, report says
Some 50 detained in Pride parade in Istanbul

Some 50 detained in Pride parade in Istanbul
WORLD US carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria

US carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria

The United States said on June 27 it carried out another round of air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, this time in response to drone attacks by the militia against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.

ECONOMY Turkey’s first publicly owned FSRU project inaugurated

Turkey’s first publicly owned FSRU project inaugurated

With 110 million cubic meters of storage and 28 million cubic meters of gasification capacity, Turkey’s first publicly owned floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage and gasification vessel (FSRU) will add significant flexibility to Turkey’s energy supply chain security, according to Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez.

SPORTS Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç was re-elected as president of the Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahçe on June 26.