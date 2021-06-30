Turkey formally requests extradition of businessman from Austria

  • June 30 2021 15:14:00

ISTANBUL-Demirören News Agency
Turkey has formally requested the extradition of fugitive businessman Sezgin Baran Korkmaz from Austrian authorities.
Korkmaz, who had been sought for money laundering allegations both by Turkey and the U.S., was arrested on June 19 in Austria.

The dossier prepared by the Turkish Justice Ministry, requesting the fugitive businessman’s extradition, has been sent to a court in Vienna by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Korkmaz fled from Turkey in early December 2020 amid investigations by Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) into Korkmaz’s SBK Holding and the holding’s six companies over money laundering allegations.
The U.S. is also seeking the extradition of the businessman.

Korkmaz is expected to appear before the court in Vienna two weeks later.

At the hearing, the fugitive businessman is likely to demand his release and if his appeal is declined, he will request his extradition to Turkey.

The Austrian court will look into the extradition requests filed by both Turkey and the U.S. and listen to Kormaz’s statement at the hearing. Then, it will take a decision on the case. The court will either release him or rule for his extraction to either Turkey or the U.S.

