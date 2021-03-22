Turkey finds asylum seeker dumped by Greece in sea

  • March 22 2021 08:57:00

Turkey finds asylum seeker dumped by Greece in sea

İZMİR- Anadolu Agency
Turkey finds asylum seeker dumped by Greece in sea

Turkish search teams found an asylum seeker on March 21 who had gone missing three days earlier, when the Greek Coast Guard dumped him along with several others in the Aegean Sea.

The Turkish Coast Guard found a life vest during their search around Boğaz Island off the coast of Izmir province, where the teams had earlier rescued two asylum seekers.

Thinking that the asylum seeker might have reached the island, the teams searched it again and found 16-year-old Somalian national Muhammed Seyyid alive.

He was taken to a hospital in Çesme district in Izmir and is said to be in good health.

Seyyid reportedly survived thanks to the life vest he was wearing and swam towards Boğaz Island, where he found drinkable water and ate plants.

On Friday, at least three people were found dead and one was missing after the Greek Coast Guard robbed a group of asylum seekers and dumped them in the Aegean Sea.

The Turkish Coast Guard managed to rescue two asylum seekers from Boğaz Island and two more from the surrounding waters. One of the two initially saved from the water later passed away at a hospital.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey and international human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable people, including women and children.

Migrants,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

    'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

  2. Many provinces risk lockdowns if cases keep rising, says expert

    Many provinces risk lockdowns if cases keep rising, says expert

  3. 'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

    'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

  4. Central Bank to keep fighting inflation, vows new head

    Central Bank to keep fighting inflation, vows new head

  5. Kadıköy Metropolitan removed by Holy Synod over disloyalty to Patriarch Bartholomew

    Kadıköy Metropolitan removed by Holy Synod over disloyalty to Patriarch Bartholomew
Recommended
Turkish, Afghan foreign ministers hold phone call

Turkish, Afghan foreign ministers hold phone call

Turkey responds to reactions against treaty withdrawal

Turkey responds to reactions against treaty withdrawal
Education, health remain EU’s priority in helping Syrian refugees in Turkey: Envoy

Education, health remain EU’s priority in helping Syrian refugees in Turkey: Envoy
Kadıköy Metropolitan removed by Holy Synod over disloyalty to Patriarch Bartholomew

Kadıköy Metropolitan removed by Holy Synod over disloyalty to Patriarch Bartholomew
Turkish president celebrates Nowruz

Turkish president celebrates Nowruz
EU foreign policy chief highlights dialogue with Turkey

EU foreign policy chief highlights dialogue with Turkey
WORLD In Kabul, Pentagon chief speaks of responsible end to war

In Kabul, Pentagon chief speaks of 'responsible end' to war

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on his first visit to Afghanistan as Pentagon chief, said on March 21 that the Biden administration wants to see “a responsible end” to America’s longest war, but the level of violence must decrease for “fruitful" diplomacy to have a chance.
ECONOMY Turkeys unemployment rate down to 13.2 pct in 2020

Turkey's unemployment rate down to 13.2 pct in 2020

Turkey's unemployment rate dropped by 0.5 percentage points to 13.2 percent in 2020, the country's statistical authority said on March 22.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş was held to a 1-1 draw at home by city rival Fenerbahçe with a late equalizer on March 21 but managed to stay atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings.