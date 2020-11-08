Turkey finalizes preparations for Formula 1 Grand Prix

  • November 08 2020 10:43:00

Turkey finalizes preparations for Formula 1 Grand Prix

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey finalizes preparations for Formula 1 Grand Prix

Turkey has been counting days for the next weekend's Grand Prix in Formula 1 after a long break as all preparations are ready for the top-flight motorsports event.

"We are very happy to bring Formula 1 back to Istanbul after a nine-year break. We have been closely following this project ever since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assigned it to us four years ago. Eventually, this year, Formula 1 has come back to Turkey," Intercity CEO Vural Ak told Anadolu Agency.

The Formula 1 DHL Turkish Grand Prix will be held in the Intercity Istanbul Park on Sunday, Nov. 15.

"All preparations [at the venue] are done. Decorations are underway. Billboards have been placed. Some minor cleaning and landscaping have been done. We have already finished all the major work," Ak said and adding that the Turkish transport ministry renewed the asphalt [of the track].

"The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality helped us a lot in the repair works, except the cleaning, landscape, and asphalt renovation."

2 billion people to watch Turkish GP

Ak said that Formula 1 has become a very popular sports branch in the globe.

"In recent years, Formula 1 has been one of the most-watched motorsports and, generally, it has become a sport loved even more than football," he said and adding that they wanted to bring this race to the F1 calendar back to help promote Istanbul and Turkey.

"I am very happy that we have done it. Now we are counting down the days. Only one week to go."

Hamilton may clinch 2020 title in Istanbul

The Mercedes team's British star Lewis Hamilton can win this season's title in Istanbul.

"Perhaps, this season’s champion will be unveiled at the Intercity Istanbul Park. Lewis Hamilton is leading the drivers’ standings but has not secured the title yet. With the points that he gets here, Hamilton may be crowned the 2020 champion," Ak said.

Hamilton had 282 points to lead the driver standings. His Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas is currently in second place with 197 points. Red Bull Racing Honda's Dutch driver Max Verstappen had 162 points to come third.

The Turkish Grand Prix is the fourth last race of the season. There are only three more races [after it].

The 2020 season will be over after round 17 in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 13.

No financial burden on Turkish state

The Turkish Grand Prix did not impose any financial burden on the Turkish state as the private sector covered the expenses.

"As Intercity, we have brought Formula 1 back to Turkey without imposing any financial burden on the state. I think this is the ideal formula,” Ak remarked.

"Hosting it under the auspices of the Turkish state and president has given us a lot of advantages in the operational aspect. But it was right not to pass on the financial burden [to the state] during such times of economic hardships. Unlike other races or sports, this was not organized on the Turkish state’s expense."

Ak said that it's a difficult work model and the private sector covered it, but its financial burden is very high.

He added that he's trying to retain the Turkish Grand Prix, talking with organizers.

"I am trying to retain [the Turkish Grand Prix]. We are in talks [with F1 organizers] to hold the Turkish Grand Prix next year as well. It will likely be finalized very soon. My goal is to make this race a regular feature."

Turkish Grand Prix to be behind closed doors 

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced Turkey to organize the race without spectators.

The Istanbul Governorship confirmed last month that the contest will be held behind closed doors due to COVID-19 fears.

Turkey is set to host a Grand Prix for the first time since 2011.

The Round 14 of the season will take place at the Intercity Istanbul Park in Tuzla district, located in the city's Asian side on Nov. 15.

The circuit's length is 5.3 kilometers (approximately 3.3 miles) and drivers will have 58 laps.

istanbul park,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Azerbaijan close to Upper Karabakh victory: Erdoğan

    Azerbaijan close to Upper Karabakh victory: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey tests indigenous UAV camera

    Turkey tests indigenous UAV camera

  3. Biden wins White House, ending Trump presidency

    Biden wins White House, ending Trump presidency

  4. Turkish president, top Bosnian leader meet in Istanbul

    Turkish president, top Bosnian leader meet in Istanbul

  5. DNA leads to arrest in killing of teen after 19 years

    DNA leads to arrest in killing of teen after 19 years
Recommended
29 virus cases at minor league football club

29 virus cases at minor league football club
Fenerbahçe executives acquitted from match-fixing case

Fenerbahçe executives acquitted from match-fixing case
Turkey announces national squad for November matches

Turkey announces national squad for November matches

Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke

Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke
Intercontinental Istanbul marathon to kick off Sunday

Intercontinental Istanbul marathon to kick off Sunday

Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

WORLD Japan formally proclaims Crown Prince Akishino heir to throne

Japan formally proclaims Crown Prince Akishino heir to throne

Japan formally proclaimed Crown Prince Akishino the first in line as heir to the throne on Nov. 8, the last of a series of ceremonies after his elder brother, Emperor Naruhito, became monarch last year following their father's abdication.
ECONOMY Turkey dismisses central bank governor

Turkey dismisses central bank governor

Turkey dismissed Murat Uysal as central bank governor early on Nov. 7 and replaced him with former finance minister Naci Ağbal, who was until now the head of the Strategy and Budget Presidency.

SPORTS 29 virus cases at minor league football club

29 virus cases at minor league football club

A lower-division Turkish football club reported on Nov. 7 that 29 people on both the team and its staff had contracted the novel coronavirus.