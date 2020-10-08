Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

  • October 08 2020 09:05:40

Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

The Turkish national football team fought hard to earn a 3-3 draw against Germany with a late goal in a friendly match on Oct. 7. 

The Germans drew first blood at RheinEnergie Stadium in Cologne as the home team took the lead with a counter attack near the end of the first half.

German midfielder Julian Draxler latched onto a through ball to score against Turkey. He was assisted by Kai Havertz.

Germany led the first half 1-0.

But Turkey equalized in the 50th minute as midfielder Ozan Tufan scored a spectacular goal from outside the box.

German goalkeeper Bernd Leno did not move.

Florian Neuhaus made it 2-1 for Germany in the 58th minute as his left-footed shot in the box beat Turkish goalkeeper Mert Günok.

Neuhaus scored on his debut. Havertz produced another assist.

In the 67th minute, Turkey pulled level once again as forward Efecan Karaca scored.

Karaca tackled his German opponent Neuhaus to control the ball. Once Karaca had it, he rushed towards the German goal to finish 2-2.

Following the equalizer, German players argued with the referee as they claimed that Karaca fouled Neuhaus when the Turkish player had the ball.

In the 81st minute, Germany led the game again as forward Luca Waldschmidt - unmarked in the box - fired with his left foot to make it 3-2 for his country. Turkey's Günok could not parry his powerful shot.

I marked Waldschmidt's first senior goal.

Turkey did not give up however as forward Kenan Karaman scored an injury-time goal to secure the 3-3 draw.

Turkish star Cengiz Ünder flicked the ball into Germany's penalty area. His teammate Abdulkadir Ömür did not waste time to pass it to Karaman.

Karaman, who was alongside Ömür and unmarked in the box, made a low shot to finish.

Turkey used Wednesday's friendly to prepare for two consecutive UEFA Nations League games over the coming week.

The Turkish team will play Russia in Moscow this Sunday and return home to host Serbia in Istanbul next Wednesday.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy rains in Marmara region expected for coming two days

    Heavy rains in Marmara region expected for coming two days

  2. Will it help Tatar? 

    Will it help Tatar? 

  3. Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar

    Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar

  4. Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

    Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

  5. Coalition party withdraws Turkish Cypriot government over decision for opening of Varosha

    Coalition party withdraws Turkish Cypriot government over decision for opening of Varosha
Recommended
Arsenals Özil eager to pay salary of fired club mascot

Arsenal's Özil eager to pay salary of fired club mascot
Fenerbahçe snap up Roma winger Perotti

Fenerbahçe snap up Roma winger Perotti
Turkish Grand Prix to be held without spectators

Turkish Grand Prix to be held without spectators
Beşiktaş faces crisis after losses in Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş faces crisis after losses in Turkish Süper Lig
10-man Fenerbahçe beat Fatih Karagümrük 2-1

10-man Fenerbahçe beat Fatih Karagümrük 2-1
Turkey names national squad for Nations League campaign

Turkey names national squad for Nations League campaign
WORLD Azerbaijan to meet OSCE Minsk Group over Karabakh row

Azerbaijan to meet OSCE Minsk Group over Karabakh row

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister said on Oct. 7 he will visit Switzerland to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.
ECONOMY Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

As many as 115 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty this year due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank warned on Oct. 7.  

SPORTS Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

The Turkish national football team fought hard to earn a 3-3 draw against Germany with a late goal in a friendly match on Oct. 7. 