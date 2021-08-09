Turkey faces second hottest July in last 51 years

ISTANBUL

Turkey witnessed the second hottest July last month, according to data by the State Meteorological Service.

For years, the average temperature in July across the country has been 24.5 degrees Celsius, whereas this July, temperature climbed up by 1.8 degrees Celsius, reaching 26.3 degrees Celsius.

The data showed “July 2021” as the second hottest July since 1971, as the first hottest July was recorded in the year 2000.

“In 2021, we faced a huge jump in temperatures compared to the previous years,” said Güven Özdemir, a meteorologist from Istanbul Aydın University.

According to the expert, the unplanned growth of metropolises, migration to bigger cities and rapid construction of buildings in provinces are the main factors of this temperature rise.

“The rise of the heat is unfortunately permanent, not temporary,” he warned, urging officials to take necessary measures against global warming.