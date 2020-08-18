Turkey exports peaches to Russia, cherries to Germany

BURSA

Turkey’s fresh fruit and vegetable exports increased by 41.4 percent in July compared to the same month of the previous year and reached $186.2 million, with more than half of the exports being sent to Russia and Germany.

According to data by the Uludağ Fruit and Vegetable Products Exporters’ Association, fresh fruit and vegetable exports to Russia increased by 51.7 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, from $44.2 million to $67.1 million.

Germany followed Russia with total exports of $44.8, indicating a 41.6 percent increase.

The July exports of the sector to other countries were $14 million to Iraq, $4.96 million to the Netherlands, $4.32 million to Ukraine, $3.94 million to Romania, $3.76 million to Hong Kong and $3.13 million to Italy.

Seniha Yazgan, vice chair of the Uludağ Fruit and Vegetable Products Exporters’ Association, told Anadolu Agency that Turkey’s agricultural production did not experience large declines with the help of the state support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“More than 65 percent of our fresh fruit and vegetable exports to Germany in July consists of the cherry-sour cherry product group,” she added.

“In this product group, we increased our exports to Germany by 34 percent and exported goods worth more than $30 million. Also, there was a significant increase in the apricot, cucumber-gherkin and pepper product groups.”

Yazgan said the most popular product in the Russian market is peach.

“When we look at the fresh fruit and vegetable exports to Russia last month, it is seen that the peach product group stands out,” she said.

“With this product, which we achieved a 95 percent increase compared to July last year, our exports to Russia were worth more than $25 million. The peach product group, which had a 38 percent share in fresh fruit and vegetable exports to Russia in July, is followed by the cherry-sour cherry product group with a share of 28 percent and approximately $19 million worth of sales. In addition, we are glad that we have achieved significant increases in grape, apricot and plum product groups. “