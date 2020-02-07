Turkey exports 60 mln roses ahead of Valentine's Day

  • February 07 2020 16:24:00

Turkey exports 60 mln roses ahead of Valentine's Day

ANTALYA - Anadolu Agency
Turkish flower producers have exported 60 million roses to 50 countries -- including the Netherlands, the U.K., Germany and Ukraine -- ahead of Feb. 14 Valentine's Day.

The shipping of roses began 20 days ago, İsmail Yılmaz, the head of the Central Anatolian Ornamental Plants Exporters' Association, told Anadolu Agency.

Last year, the rose production was lower than that in the current year due to cold weather conditions, Yılmaz said, adding the country exported 6 million more roses this year, compared to the previous year.

Noting that rose exports amounted to $6.5 million so far, he said new orders will be sent via airways until Feb. 14.

He said Turkey also exports other flowers, especially carnation that makes up nearly 90 percent share of the country's total flower exports.

