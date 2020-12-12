Turkey experiencing severest drought period in last 10 years: Expert

ISTANBUL
Turkey has been going through the most severe period of drought in the last 10 years, and the measures and strategies to be taken will impact future generations, according to an expert.

Sevinç Asilhan, an academic from Istanbul Technical University, said the changes in the climate, the decrease in the amount of rainfall, excessive urbanization, reduction in the number of forests and green areas have caused the drought to become severe across the country.

Noting that the amount of rainfall decreased by 49 percent in November and rainfalls will be fewer than average until the beginning of 2021, Asilhan stated that the decrease in water resources has reached a critical level.

Asilhan stated that Turkey has a semi-arid climate due to its geographical location and can experience severe drought at various intervals.

“Natural environment, green areas and forests should be protected and afforestation should be done for sustainable water resources,” she said, adding that innovative methods and devices should be used to save water in irrigation and industry sectors where water use is highest.

Meanwhile, due to the recent drought throughout the country, rain prayers were made in all mosques after the Friday prayer with the directive of the Presidency of Religious Affairs.

In the sermon read during the worship, warnings were made regarding the efficient use of water.

