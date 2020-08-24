Turkey expects to host 15 million foreign tourists this year

  • August 24 2020 12:18:06

Turkey expects to host 15 million foreign tourists this year

ISTANBUL
Turkey expects to host 15 million foreign tourists this year

Even though tourism figures have dragged down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey will be able to retrieve some of its targeted tourist and revenue numbers, the culture and tourism minister said on Aug. 24.

“Our expectations for the year 2020 were very high. We will see significant declines compared with the 2019 data,” Mehmet Nuri Ersoy told private broadcaster NTV.

“If there is no setback in air traffic, as we haven’t seen so far, we think that we can reach a tourist number of 15 million at the end of the year,” he said.

“We will pass a threshold of $11 billion in revenues this year, I estimate,” added Ersoy.

After reopening tourism facilities on June 1 to host domestic tourists, Turkey’s tourism industry ramped up operations with the Safe Tourism Certification Program designed jointly by the tourism, health, transportation and interior ministries.

Since travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic were lifted, tourists from Ukraine started arriving in June, and flights carrying British tourists resumed in mid-July.

As of the end of July, some 6.5 million foreign tourists, including 1.2 million Turks residing abroad, visited Turkey so far this year, according to Ersoy’s remarks.

Before the pandemic hit the country in mid-March, Turkey was hoping 60 million foreign tourists to bring $40 billion in revenues in 2020.

Russia and Germany, the top two tourism markets for Turkey, resumed travel to Turkey this month, raising hopes for take-off in tourist numbers.

Some 4,900 tourism facilities were given a safe tourism certificate, Ersoy said. More than half of the certified facilities are in the hospitality sector and the rest of them are restaurants and transportation services, he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Firefighters battle to contain forest blaze in southernTurkey

    Firefighters battle to contain forest blaze in southernTurkey

  2. Turkey's maritime doctrine author has dire warning for France

    Turkey's maritime doctrine author has dire warning for France

  3. Turkey should move to an upper league in defense production: Erdoğan

    Turkey should move to an upper league in defense production: Erdoğan

  4. Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton

    Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton

  5. Death toll from northern Turkey flash floods rises to seven

    Death toll from northern Turkey flash floods rises to seven
Recommended
Turkeys gas imports from Russia and Iran fall sharply

Turkey's gas imports from Russia and Iran fall sharply

Turkeys oil imports down 11.6% pct in June 2020

Turkey's oil imports down 11.6% pct in June 2020
Young brains and game developers: Turkey’s real wealth

Young brains and game developers: Turkey’s real wealth
TikTok says to sue over Trump crackdown

TikTok says to sue over Trump crackdown
Turkey expects big drop in gas imports after Black Sea find: Minister

Turkey expects big drop in gas imports after Black Sea find: Minister
Turkish Central Bank forms national QR code standards

Turkish Central Bank forms national QR code standards
WORLD Iran official says sabotage caused fire at Natanz nuclear site

Iran official says sabotage caused fire at Natanz nuclear site

A fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility last month was the result of sabotage, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation told state TV channel al-Alam on Aug. 23.    
ECONOMY Turkey expects to host 15 million foreign tourists this year

Turkey expects to host 15 million foreign tourists this year

Even though tourism figures have dragged down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey will be able to retrieve some of its targeted tourist and revenue numbers, the culture and tourism minister said on Aug. 24.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe player tests positive for coronavirus

Fenerbahçe player tests positive for coronavirus

The Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe confirmed on Aug. 24 that one of its players tested positive for coronavirus.