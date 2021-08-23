Turkey expects improvement in current deficit, inflation in H2

  • August 23 2021 15:03:01

Turkey expects improvement in current deficit, inflation in H2

ANKARA
Turkey expects improvement in current deficit, inflation in H2

Officials in Turkey forecast improvements in the country's current deficit and inflation rate thanks to measures that have been taken, the Turkish vice president said on Aug. 23. 

Speaking during a meeting of the country's Economic Coordination Council, Fuat Oktay said coordination between institutions was a necessity for a stronger and resilient economy.

Oktay said the council, which was formed in June last year, will analyze the Turkish and global economies, economic stability, and development and will strengthen coordination between institutions.

The Turkish economy grew by 7% in the first quarter of 2021 thanks to effective measures by authorities, he added, underlining that growth in the second quarter would be better still.

Oktay said the country's exports would exceed $200 billion at the end of the year, with a target of $210 billion.

He also said that the country would reveal its new 2022-2024 Medium Term Program (MTP) this September.

The MTP focuses on economic and social policies to increase public welfare in line with development targets, he underlined.

ECONOMY Turkey expects improvement in current deficit, inflation in H2

Turkey expects improvement in current deficit, inflation in H2
MOST POPULAR

  1. Mandatory PCR tests to start on Sept 6

    Mandatory PCR tests to start on Sept 6

  2. Brawl on stray dog in district sparked nationwide debate

    Brawl on stray dog in district sparked nationwide debate

  3. Turkey should join EU’s defense project, Erdoğan tells Michel

    Turkey should join EU’s defense project, Erdoğan tells Michel

  4. Turkey denies UK media claim on plan to establish hub for Afghan refugees

    Turkey denies UK media claim on plan to establish hub for Afghan refugees

  5. Nature begins to revive after fires in Turkey’s Marmaris

    Nature begins to revive after fires in Turkey’s Marmaris
Recommended
Turkey welcomes over 10 mln tourists in first 7 months of 2021

Turkey welcomes over 10 mln tourists in first 7 months of 2021
Turkish consumer confidence index down in August

Turkish consumer confidence index down in August
Central government gross debt stock at $241 bln in July

Central government gross debt stock at $241 bln in July
Vowing to fight adverse effects, minister expects robust growth

Vowing to fight adverse effects, minister expects robust growth
New company launches down in July

New company launches down in July
Doğan Holding’s revenues, cash pile soar in first half of year

Doğan Holding’s revenues, cash pile soar in first half of year
WORLD Hurricane Henri bears down on US east coast

Hurricane Henri bears down on US east coast

A swath of the U.S. East Coast, including New York City, was under alert on Aug. 21, as storm Henri was upgraded to what could be the first hurricane in 30 years to hit New England.
ECONOMY Turkey expects improvement in current deficit, inflation in H2

Turkey expects improvement in current deficit, inflation in H2

Officials in Turkey forecast improvements in the country's current deficit and inflation rate thanks to measures that have been taken, the Turkish vice president said on Aug. 23. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş defender NSakala collapses during Süper Lig match

Beşiktaş defender N'Sakala collapses during Süper Lig match

Beşiktaş's Congolese defender Fabrice N'Sakala collapsed on the pitch during a Turkish Süper Lig match on Aug. 21 against Gaziantep.