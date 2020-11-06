Turkey expands inspections amid rising COVID-19 cases

  • November 06 2020 09:17:00

Turkey expands inspections amid rising COVID-19 cases

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey expands inspections amid rising COVID-19 cases

The Turkish Interior Ministry announced on Nov. 5 that it will expand inspections throughout the country to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The ministry has sent a circular to the governor’s offices of all 81 provinces, laying out new measures against the outbreak.

According to the circular, as of Friday, the number of security teams working in streets and market places with most crowds will be increased to enable more effective inspections.

During the inspections, opportunities of local administrations will be mobilized, all municipal security staff will be assigned for inspections, particularly in streets or workplaces.

City and intercity public transportation and taxis will be stopped one by one to be inspected whether the pandemic measures are followed.

As part of the measures, those who violate quarantine conditions will be subjected to mandatory isolation in dormitories or hostels, according to the ministry.

On Wednesday, the ministry said that in line with a presidential Cabinet decision taken to curb the virus's spread, indoor facilities, such as cinemas and restaurants, will close at 10 p.m. local time across Turkey.

COVID-19 cases have recently surged and the decision came following proposals from the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board and on the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to ensure the safety of public health and order, added the ministry.

Facilities obliged to close down at 10 p.m. include shopping malls, mass means of transport, parks, markets, restaurants, cafes, hairdressers, sports centers, internet cafes, theaters, cinemas, and concert halls in all 81 provinces of Turkey.

Turkish interior minister to go on virus treatment home

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on Nov. 5 said he and his family were discharged from the hospital they were treated since they tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

“Our treatment, going on for a while at a hospital, will continue at home on a rest condition for a few days, with the approval of our doctors,” Soylu said on Twitter.

“My wife and daughter’s [COVID-19] tests are negative,” Soylu added.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey

    Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey

  2. Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

    Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

  3. Step Istanbul to take place with virus measures

    Step Istanbul to take place with virus measures

  4. MHP leader says Ankara should focus on its strategy with US, not new president

    MHP leader says Ankara should focus on its strategy with US, not new president

  5. Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency

    Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency
Recommended
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video obtain licenses in Turkey

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video obtain licenses in Turkey

Seven arrested over unsafe buildings in quake-hit Izmir

Seven arrested over unsafe buildings in quake-hit Izmir
Turkeys US envoy condemns attack on Turkish restaurant

Turkey's US envoy condemns attack on Turkish restaurant
Mugs depicting quake victim put up for sale anger public

Mugs depicting quake victim put up for sale anger public
Platform collects $1.1 mln in one day for rent support to quake victims

Platform collects $1.1 mln in one day for rent support to quake victims
Falling water level in Istanbul dams increases risk of disease

Falling water level in Istanbul dams increases risk of disease
WORLD Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges

Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, a wartime hero turned politician, was arrested and transferred to the detention center of the Kosovo Tribunal in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Nov. 5 to face charges of war crimes.
ECONOMY Turkey has helped exporters with $260 mln in 2020: Minister

Turkey has helped exporters with $260 mln in 2020: Minister

The government in 2020 so far has provided 1.78 billion Turkish liras ($260 million) to support exporters struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's trade minister said on Nov. 5. 
SPORTS Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke

Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı on Nov. 5 made history, breaking his own and the European record in the men's 50-meter breaststroke category.