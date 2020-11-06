Turkey expands inspections amid rising COVID-19 cases

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Interior Ministry announced on Nov. 5 that it will expand inspections throughout the country to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The ministry has sent a circular to the governor’s offices of all 81 provinces, laying out new measures against the outbreak.

According to the circular, as of Friday, the number of security teams working in streets and market places with most crowds will be increased to enable more effective inspections.

During the inspections, opportunities of local administrations will be mobilized, all municipal security staff will be assigned for inspections, particularly in streets or workplaces.

City and intercity public transportation and taxis will be stopped one by one to be inspected whether the pandemic measures are followed.

As part of the measures, those who violate quarantine conditions will be subjected to mandatory isolation in dormitories or hostels, according to the ministry.

On Wednesday, the ministry said that in line with a presidential Cabinet decision taken to curb the virus's spread, indoor facilities, such as cinemas and restaurants, will close at 10 p.m. local time across Turkey.

COVID-19 cases have recently surged and the decision came following proposals from the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board and on the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to ensure the safety of public health and order, added the ministry.

Facilities obliged to close down at 10 p.m. include shopping malls, mass means of transport, parks, markets, restaurants, cafes, hairdressers, sports centers, internet cafes, theaters, cinemas, and concert halls in all 81 provinces of Turkey.

Turkish interior minister to go on virus treatment home

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on Nov. 5 said he and his family were discharged from the hospital they were treated since they tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

“Our treatment, going on for a while at a hospital, will continue at home on a rest condition for a few days, with the approval of our doctors,” Soylu said on Twitter.

“My wife and daughter’s [COVID-19] tests are negative,” Soylu added.