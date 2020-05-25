Turkey evacuates 4 COVID-19 patients from Bangladesh

  • May 25 2020 10:29:00

Turkey evacuates 4 COVID-19 patients from Bangladesh

DHAKA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey evacuates 4 COVID-19 patients from Bangladesh

Turkey on May 24 evacuated four COVID-19 patients including an expatriate from Bangladesh, officials said. 

“Tuba Ahsan, a Turkish citizen, her Bangladeshi husband Mossaddique Ahsan, and their 3-year-old twins Huma and Ziyad were evacuated in an air ambulance,” a statement by the Turkish Embassy in Dhaka read. 

The air ambulance was arranged by Turkey's Health Ministry after receiving a document that shows the conditions of the family members.

Staff from the ministry in special protective gear on the air ambulance took the family, and the plane landed at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport at 6.45 p.m. (15.45GMT).

The family disembarked the plane and was taken by individual ambulances to Istanbul Health Sciences University’s Hospital. 

Mustafa Osman Turan, Turkish ambassador to Bangladesh, and deputy head of mission Enis Faruk Erdem were present at the Dhaka airport during the departure.

“Turkey has provided gratis air ambulance service to its citizens present in any part of the world since 2008,” said Turan. 

At least 750 cases were so far brought to Turkey by air ambulance from abroad from 69 countries.

“Even during [Muslim] Eid holidays, which began in Turkey [on May 24], these services will continue unabated," he said, adding that they are available for any Turkish national who is unable to receive the necessary virus treatment for any reason. 

Earlier on April 21, as many as 154 Turkish nationals left Bangladesh on a Turkish Airlines charter flight. 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise

    Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise

  2. Turkey under curfew across country on second day of Eid

    Turkey under curfew across country on second day of Eid

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,340 as recoveries exceed 118,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,340 as recoveries exceed 118,000

  4. Turkey has to adapt to new normal: Presidential spokesperson

    Turkey has to adapt to new normal: Presidential spokesperson

  5. Virus on wane, tourists want to come back to Turkey: FM

    Virus on wane, tourists want to come back to Turkey: FM
Recommended
Erdoğan voices support for Palestine in Eid message to US Muslims

Erdoğan voices support for Palestine in Eid message to US Muslims
Turkey neutralized 1,458 terrorists so far this year: Defense minister

Turkey 'neutralized' 1,458 terrorists so far this year: Defense minister
Top diplomat calls for solidarity with Africa amid pandemic

Top diplomat calls for solidarity with Africa amid pandemic
Erdoğan exchanges Eid wishes with counterparts

Erdoğan exchanges Eid wishes with counterparts
Turkey sends aid to Venezuela during Ramadan

Turkey sends aid to Venezuela during Ramadan
Erdoğan offers condolences to Pakistan over plane crash

Erdoğan offers condolences to Pakistan over plane crash
WORLD Severe storm lashes vast expanse of west Australian coast

Severe storm lashes vast expanse of west Australian coast

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses lost power, buildings were battered and trees were uprooted as a vast stretch of the west Australian coast was whipped by a severe storm on May 25 for the second straight day.
ECONOMY Tea harvest continues during holiday

Tea harvest continues during holiday

Tea producers in northern Turkey continued their harvest on May 24, which marked the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, the three-day festival following the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
SPORTS EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and EuroCup basketball tournaments on May 25 have become the latest major sports events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.