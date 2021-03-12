Turkey, EU to hold event for SMEs

  • March 12 2021 09:25:21

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The EU and Turkey are collaborating to host an event for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on March 15-16 in Ankara.

The Competitive Sectors Programme: Impact and Beyond aims to promote projects contributing to the targets of the joint industry policy of Turkey and EU.

Turkey's Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank and Head of the EU Delegation to Turkey Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut will attend the event.

Digital transformation, the difficulties brought about by the pandemic and the methods of dealing with them, will be discussed at the two-day event.

Panel discussions will also be held on EU's Green Deal, creative industries, and research and development.

The event will be streamed live.

