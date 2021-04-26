Turkey ends nearly 4-day nationwide coronavirus curfew

  April 26 2021

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey ended a nearly four-day nationwide curfew early on April 26 aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The curfew, which began at 7 p.m. local time (1600GMT) Thursday and lasted until 5 a.m. (0200GMT) Monday, covered the National Sovereignty and Children's Day holiday as well as the weekend.

On April 13, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced new measures against the virus following a cabinet meeting.

In the face of rising cases and fatalities, special measures have been in effect in the country during the first two weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The measures include extended hours of a curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. during which inter-city travel is also banned except in emergencies. Weekend curfews also continue in high-risk cities.

Cafes and restaurants only provide delivery and takeout services while wedding halls, sports centers and game halls will remain closed until the end of Ramadan.

 

WORLD Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes

Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes

Palestinians gathered in celebration outside Jerusalem's Damascus Gate on April 25  night after barriers put up by Israeli police were removed, allowing them access to a square that became the focus of nightly Ramadan clashes.
ECONOMY Gov’t mulls legislation to freeze rental payments

Gov’t mulls legislation to freeze rental payments

The government is working on a draft law to freeze rent payments of businesses if their operations are halted due to pandemic-related restrictions.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe get narrow win to be hot on Beşiktaşs trail

Fenerbahçe get narrow win to be hot on Beşiktaş's trail

Fenerbahçe secured a narrow 3-2 victory against Kasımpaşa in a Turkish Süper Lig match on April 25 to persevere in the title race.