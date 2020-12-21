Turkey ends nationwide weekend coronavirus curfew

  • December 21 2020 09:21:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey ended a countrywide weekend curfew early on Dec. 21 as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The curfew began on Friday at 9 p.m. and ended on Monday at 5 a.m. local time.

In late November, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced new COVID-19 restrictions, including a curfew on weeknights and full weekend curfews.

Some sectors including production, supply, health and agriculture would be exempt from the curfews, said Erdoğan.

Supermarkets, grocery stores, butchers and dried fruit shops operate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekends.
Bakeries are also open during weekend curfews.

Meanwhile, restaurants only offer delivery service between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The announcement came after a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey.

