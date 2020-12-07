Turkey ends nationwide weekend coronavirus curfew

  • December 07 2020 09:26:00

Turkey ends nationwide weekend coronavirus curfew

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey ends nationwide weekend coronavirus curfew

Turkey ended a nationwide weekend curfew early on Dec. 7 aimed at helping to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The curfew began on Friday at 9 p.m. and ended on Monday at 5 a.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last week announced new coronavirus restrictions, including a curfew on weeknights and full weekend curfews.

Some sectors, including production, supply, health and agriculture, are exempt, said Erdogan.

Supermarkets, grocery stores, butchers and dried fruit shops operate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekends.

Bakeries are also open during weekend curfews.

Restaurants, meanwhile, only offer delivery service between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The announcement came after a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey.

The curfews will continue until a new decision is taken.

Over 1.5 million people fined for virus violations
Over 1.5 million people fined for virus violations

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. France's Karabakh resolution is 'disaster': Erdoğan

    France's Karabakh resolution is 'disaster': Erdoğan

  2. No compromise in Med rights despite threat sanctions: Foreign Ministry

    No compromise in Med rights despite threat sanctions: Foreign Ministry

  3. Two Russian reporters held in Istanbul for filming drone production unit

    Two Russian reporters held in Istanbul for filming drone production unit

  4. The West needs Turkey if it sees Russia as a top threat

    The West needs Turkey if it sees Russia as a top threat

  5. Virus cases on decline in Istanbul, says Turkish health minister

    Virus cases on decline in Istanbul, says Turkish health minister
Recommended
Turkeys COVID-19 situation better than Europe, US: WHO

Turkey's COVID-19 situation better than Europe, US: WHO
No solution for crises without Turkey: EU lawmaker

No solution for crises without Turkey: EU lawmaker
Greece shouldnt rely on others over issues with Turkey: Foreign Ministry

Greece shouldn't rely on others over issues with Turkey: Foreign Ministry
Two Russian reporters held in Istanbul for filming drone production unit

Two Russian reporters held in Istanbul for filming drone production unit
Over 1.5 million people fined for virus violations

Over 1.5 million people fined for virus violations
Virus cases on decline in Istanbul, says Turkish health minister

Virus cases on decline in Istanbul, says Turkish health minister
WORLD Saudi prince strongly criticizes Israel at Bahrain summit

Saudi prince strongly criticizes Israel at Bahrain summit

A prominent Saudi prince harshly criticized Israel on Dec. 6 at a Bahrain security summit that was remotely attended by Israel’s foreign minister, showing the challenges any further deals between Arab states and Israel face in the absence of an independent Palestinian state.

ECONOMY Farmers paid $1.5 bln in assistance in 8 years: Gov’t

Farmers paid $1.5 bln in assistance in 8 years: Gov’t

Turkish farmers have been paid a total of 1.25 billion euros ($1.5) billion in assistance over the last eight years as part of a project in cooperation with the European Union, Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli has said.
SPORTS Turkish gymnastics team proud of representing country

Turkish gymnastics team proud of representing country

Turkish Women's national rhythmic gymnastics team aim to take Turkish gymnastics to a next level with more achievements.