Turkey ends 80-hour-long coronavirus curfew

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey ended a nationwide curfew early on Jan. 4 aimed at helping stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The curfew ended at 05.00 a.m. (0200GMT) after 80 hours.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced in mid-December last year that a curfew would be in effect from Dec. 31 to Jan. 4 in an effort to keep the COVID-19 outbreak under control.

Curfew measures are expected to continue on weekends until further notice.