Turkey, Elon Musk’s SpaceX mull new space projects

  • January 29 2021 15:55:11

Turkey, Elon Musk’s SpaceX mull new space projects

ANKARA
Turkey, Elon Musk’s SpaceX mull new space projects

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said he and Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk have discussed potential joint space projects, recalling the two had already partnered in launching Turkey’s Türksat 5A communication satellite in early January.

“We have discussed what we can do together. I have assigned one aide of mine to stay in constant contact with Elon Musk,” Erdoğan told reporters following Friday Prayers on Jan. 29 in Istanbul.

Erdoğan and Musk had a phone conversation earlier in the week and discussed the developments in space technologies. Erdoğan recalled that Turkey cooperated with SpaceX in launching the communication satellite of Türksat 6A and that preparations are continuing.

“Joint work with Musk is being discussed,” he said, recalling the two had an in-person meeting at the presidential complex in Ankara last year.

The Turkish president stressed that Tesla’s CEO is registered as the richest person in the world with a net worth of $177 billion.

The technology company’s Falcon 9 rocket had launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in the U.S. state of Florida, carrying the Türksat 5A satellite.

[HH] Prices will be taken under control within month

Erdoğan also mentioned his government’s measures against increasing food prices.

“I think the prices will be taken under control within a month thanks to the works by our Trade Ministry,” he said. The government will not allow the citizens’ suffering due to high food prices and will implement strict inspections, Erdoğan said, urging the shopkeepers and groceries that “they may be subject to very harsh fines” if they manipulate the food prices.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Three Turkish women to serve under Biden administration

    Three Turkish women to serve under Biden administration

  2. Measures help Turkey reduce virus cases by 80 percent, says health minister

    Measures help Turkey reduce virus cases by 80 percent, says health minister

  3. Turkey receives 3.5 million more doses of virus vaccine

    Turkey receives 3.5 million more doses of virus vaccine

  4. Uludağ quieter due to fines after weekend-long parties amid pandemic

    Uludağ quieter due to fines after weekend-long parties amid pandemic

  5. Turkey, Iran propose 3+3 format for Caucasus

    Turkey, Iran propose 3+3 format for Caucasus
Recommended
Three CHP MPs resign over disagreement with leader

Three CHP MPs resign over disagreement with leader
Turkey, Iran propose 3+3 format for Caucasus

Turkey, Iran propose 3+3 format for Caucasus
Turkey’s top security board focuses on terror elements beyond its southern borders

Turkey’s top security board focuses on terror elements beyond its southern borders
UN chief to convene Cyprus meeting in early March

UN chief to convene Cyprus meeting in early March
Turkey, Iran, Russia urge Syrian constitution process to be free from foreign interference

Turkey, Iran, Russia urge Syrian constitution process to be free from foreign interference
All 15 crew members of ship attacked off Nigeria in good health

All 15 crew members of ship attacked off Nigeria 'in good health'
WORLD Trump flexes clout, meets top Republican in US House

Trump flexes clout, meets top Republican in US House

Donald Trump met with US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Florida on Jan. 28 amid a tug of war over the Republican Party’s future, with congressional leadership appearing eager to present a united front with the former president.
ECONOMY Tourism revenues at $12.6 bln in 2020

Tourism revenues at $12.6 bln in 2020

With most of the world staying at home due to COVID-19, Turkey's tourism revenues in 2020 totaled $12.6 billion, a 65.1% decline from the previous year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Jan. 29. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe welcome superstar Mesut Özil

Fenerbahçe welcome superstar Mesut Özil

Presenting their superstar transfer Mesut Özil to the media, Istanbul side Fenerbahçe on Jan. 27 held a signing ceremony for their high-profile recruit.