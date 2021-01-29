Turkey, Elon Musk’s SpaceX mull new space projects

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said he and Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk have discussed potential joint space projects, recalling the two had already partnered in launching Turkey’s Türksat 5A communication satellite in early January.



“We have discussed what we can do together. I have assigned one aide of mine to stay in constant contact with Elon Musk,” Erdoğan told reporters following Friday Prayers on Jan. 29 in Istanbul.



Erdoğan and Musk had a phone conversation earlier in the week and discussed the developments in space technologies. Erdoğan recalled that Turkey cooperated with SpaceX in launching the communication satellite of Türksat 6A and that preparations are continuing.



“Joint work with Musk is being discussed,” he said, recalling the two had an in-person meeting at the presidential complex in Ankara last year.



The Turkish president stressed that Tesla’s CEO is registered as the richest person in the world with a net worth of $177 billion.



The technology company’s Falcon 9 rocket had launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in the U.S. state of Florida, carrying the Türksat 5A satellite.



[HH] Prices will be taken under control within month



Erdoğan also mentioned his government’s measures against increasing food prices.



“I think the prices will be taken under control within a month thanks to the works by our Trade Ministry,” he said. The government will not allow the citizens’ suffering due to high food prices and will implement strict inspections, Erdoğan said, urging the shopkeepers and groceries that “they may be subject to very harsh fines” if they manipulate the food prices.