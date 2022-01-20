Turkey, El Salvador leaders meet to boost ties

ANKARA

Turkey has welcomed El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele over a state visit upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss ways to improve the bilateral political, economic and social ties.

Erdoğan and Bukele met bilaterally in the Turkish capital late on Jan. 20 and later chaired a meeting with the participation of their respective delegations.

“This Thursday, on a state visit, I’ll hold a meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, president of Turkey,” Bukele said in Turkish on Twitter before arriving in Ankara. In response, Erdoğan tweeted, “It will be a great pleasure to welcome you here in Türkiye. We attach great importance to your visit, which will undoubtedly strengthen our relations with El Salvador.”

“It will be the first presidential visit from El Salvador to Turkey, during which all aspects of the bilateral relations between Turkey and El Salvador will be discussed. Also, views will be exchanged on regional and international developments, Central America in particular,” read a statement from the presidency over the visit.

The two leaders were scheduled to sign some documents to strengthen the contractual basis of the bilateral relations.

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu underlined Turkey’s commitment to further improving ties with Latin American countries at a meeting with the ambassadors from the region.

“Our goal in relations with Latin America is to deepen our cooperation for a common future with a team spirit,” Çavuşoğlu said, according to the Demirören News Agency. He also informed that he would embark on a tour to Latin America in the coming months and visit four of five countries in a bid to deepen political and social ties.