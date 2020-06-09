Turkey eases stay-at-home measures for over-65s, under-18s

  • June 09 2020 20:26:00

Turkey will relax stay-at-home measures for people over 65 years old and those under 18, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on June 9.

Around 7.5 million over-65s will now be able to go out every day from 10 am to 8 pm, Erdoğan said, relaxing a measure that had almost entirely forbidden them from going outside since March 21.

A similar prohibition imposed on under-18s on April 4 was also lifted, with the condition that young people still have to be with their parents when they are out, Erdoğan said.

Turkey has eased most of the restrictions brought in to stem the virus -- from reopening restaurants to allowing mass prayers at mosques -- but the president warned citizens must still wear masks outside and keep social distancing.

"We need to get ourselves used to the reality that the new normal will continue for a while more," he said.

Erdoğan said cinemas and theatres would reopen from July 1.

The president also said that the Turkish government will provide incentives to boost employment and support the industry to maintain export- and production-oriented growth to revive an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

 

'Syrian regime increasing provocations'

Erdoğan also said that the Syrian regime was increasing provocations in northwest Syria's Idlib region and that Turkey would not allow it to become a conflict zone again.

On June 8 jets bombed several villages in the rebel-held region in the first such air strikes since a Turkish-Russian ceasefire deal over three months ago that halted major fighting.

 

COVID-19,

