Turkey donates 12 military vehicles to Somalia

  • August 28 2020 09:38:00

MOGADISHU-Anadolu Agency
Turkey on Aug. 27 donated 12 new armored personnel carriers to the Somali military to support its fight against al-Qaeda affiliated group al-Shabaab.

Somali Defense Minister Hassan Ali Mohamed and Somali armed forces commander Gen. Odawa Yusuf Rageh received the donation at a ceremony held in the capital Mogadishu on Aug. 27.

Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Mehmet Yilmaz and other Somali government officials also attended the ceremony.

Mohamed said that the armored personnel carriers will support Somalia's military operations against al-Shabaab.

The vehicles will be used by Somalia's special unit, namely Gorgor (Eagle), trained and mentored by the Turkish government.

"Today, we are here to receive this latest modern armored personnel carriers from our friendly and brotherly country Turkey and we are thanking them for their support to our military and country," the Somali armed forces commander said.

The Turkish ambassador said his country will continue to support Somalia.

On Aug. 24, Turkey delivered 12 off-road vehicles to Somalia as part of bilateral military and financial cooperation agreements, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

