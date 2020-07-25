Turkey disappointed those expecting it to bow down: Erdoğan

  • July 25 2020 17:35:35

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Having no designs on territories and resources of other countries, Turkey also does not allow others to step on its interests, the country’s president said on July 25. 

“We do not have designs on anyone’s right, law, territory, sea, and natural resources. But, we do not allow anyone to step on our own right, law and interest,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told the opening ceremony of the Amasya Beltway via a video link.

Underscoring that Turkey defended the right, law and interests of both its nation and friends on the land, at the sea and in the air, Erdoğan said it disappointed those who expected Turkey to “bow down.”

Erdoğan added that if there was any threat towards Turkey, whether it was in Iraq, Syria, Libya or the Aegean Sea, Turkey showed its strength and determined stance against them without any hesitation.

“The reason why those who loudly objected Turkey’s steps but could not make any presence in the field is that they see the power our country has in every field,” Erdoğan added.

Regarding the Amasya Beltway, he said it will shorten the 30-minute-route to 7-8 minutes.

Besides traffic safety and comfort, 110 million Turkish liras ($16 million) will be saved from fuel and time annually, he added.

Turkish president, Italian PM discuss Libya over phone

Meanwhile, Erdoğan spoke to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte over the phone on July 25. 

Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a statement that Erdoğan and Conte discussed regional developments, particularly in war-weary Libya, as well as cooperation in fighting COVID-19.

The leaders agreed to maintain dialogue for a political solution in Libya.

