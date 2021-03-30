Turkey developing intranasal COVID-19 vaccine

  • March 30 2021 12:12:48

Turkey developing intranasal COVID-19 vaccine

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey developing intranasal COVID-19 vaccine

Turkish scientists working with nanotechnology firm Nanografi are developing the country’s first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, the industry and technology minister said on March 30. 

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Nanografi's new graphene production plant in the capital Ankara, Mustafa Varank said the nasal spray is expected to be more effective.

The intranasal vaccine will boost Turkey's efforts in its fight against the coronavirus, Varank said, adding the vaccine could be “remodeled” in case of virus mutations.

Phase-1 human trials will begin shortly for the first Turkish-made intranasal vaccine candidate as its preclinical stages have successfully completed, he said.

"After all clinical stages successfully completed, we aim to launch administering intranasal vaccine this year," Varank stressed.

Pointing out the obstacles to commercial graphene adoption, Varank said Turkey will be one of 10 countries which can produce graphene at large scale thanks to the new investment.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tightens coronavirus measures, brings back weekend lockdowns

    Turkey tightens coronavirus measures, brings back weekend lockdowns

  2. Turkey invests to address water shortage: Erdoğan

    Turkey invests to address water shortage: Erdoğan

  3. In-person classes to be determined locally: Ministry

    In-person classes to be determined locally: Ministry

  4. Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

    Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,230 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,240,577

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,230 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,240,577
Recommended
Montreux Convention is in no way under discussion: Parliament speaker

Montreux Convention is in no way under discussion: Parliament speaker
Turkish foreign minister meets Indian counterpart

Turkish foreign minister meets Indian counterpart
Turkey nabs senior far-left terror members

Turkey nabs senior far-left terror members
In-person classes to be determined locally: Ministry

In-person classes to be determined locally: Ministry
Philanthropist becomes teacher in kindergarten she donated

Philanthropist becomes teacher in kindergarten she donated
Nine flamingos found dead in western Meles Delta

Nine flamingos found dead in western Meles Delta
WORLD Brazils Bolsonaro shuffles Cabinet as COVID-19 pressure mounts

Brazil's Bolsonaro shuffles Cabinet as COVID-19 pressure mounts

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro made six Cabinet changes on March 29 in the biggest ministerial reshuffle since he took office as pressure mounts on the far-right leader over his handling of the pandemic that has killed over 300,000 in the country.
ECONOMY Turkish, Japanese banks ink $170 mln green credit deal

Turkish, Japanese banks ink $170 mln green credit deal

The Turkey Development and Investment Bank (TKYB) on March 29 signed an environment-focused credit agreement worth $170 million with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), aiming to support renewable energy projects.
SPORTS No fans at Turkey-Latvia World Cup quals in Istanbul

No fans at Turkey-Latvia World Cup quals in Istanbul

March 30's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Turkey and Latvia in Istanbul will be played behind closed doors for public health reasons, said Turkish authorities on March 29. 