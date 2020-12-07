Turkey detains suspect over migrant smuggling

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Police in Istanbul detained a suspect as part of a probe into migrant smuggling as nine Syrian asylum seekers were found in a truck, according to security sources on Dec. 6.

Acting on a tip-off, police teams in Istanbul’s European district of Arnavutköy stopped the truck with German number plate and held nine Syrian asylum seekers, including two children and as many women, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The driver of the truck, identified as Nihat S. (55), was detained.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Earlier this year, Turkey opened its gates to irregular migrants, accusing the EU of failing to keep its promises under a 2016 migrant deal.

Turkey hosts nearly 4 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.