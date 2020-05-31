Turkey continues to ease virus restrictions

  • May 31 2020 10:50:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish authorities on May 30 sent official orders on recent decisions to ease restrictions related to the novel coronavirus as the country made advances in its fight against the pandemic.

The Interior Ministry ordered local officials to allow restaurants, cafes, patisseries, coffee shops, and similar venues to open daily until 10.00 p.m. local time, as of June 1.

Parks, gardens, picnic, and recreational areas, hiking and fishing, as well as beaches will be available effective Monday, while outdoor barbecues will remain restricted, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that swimming pools, hot springs, Turkish baths, saunas, and spas would also resume services within certain precautionary rules, while sports centers and facilities will be open until midnight from June 1.

However, certain restrictions will remain on entertainment venues, which will also open on June 1, including board games and hookah-smoking.

Live music activities for dancing and games will be prohibited to prevent direct contact at public recreation and entertainment venues said the statement.

Separately, the ministry announced in another circular that children under the age of 18 would be allowed to travel in and between cities with their parents.

It said that travel permits would no longer be required for intercity public transportation vehicles.

Entry and exit restrictions in the country's 15 provinces will also be lifted as of midnight May 31, it added.

The ministry said, however, that airplane, rail and bus travel would require special applications.

One-way travel warrants will continue to be needed for those over 65 years old, on condition that they did not return from their provinces for at least one month.

