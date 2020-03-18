Turkey confirms second death from coronavirus, cases jump to 191

ISTANBUL

Alamy Photo

Turkey announced late on March 18 a second death related to the coronavirus, a 61-year-old man, and said that the number of confirmed cases had nearly doubled to 191 from 98 a day earlier.

"The test results today show that measures are very necessary, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter.

There are 93 new diagnosed case for which treatment has begun,"

The number of cases had similarly doubled the previous day.

On March 11, Turkey became the last major economy to report a case of the coronavirus.

The Turkish government has been implementing strict measures since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, from flight bans to schools temporarily closing.