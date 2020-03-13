Turkey confirms second coronavirus case

  • March 13 2020 09:25:00

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkey's health minister announced on March 13 another case of the coronavirus (COVID-19), only the second case seen in the country.

“He is from the immediate circle of our first patient, who was followed up as soon as the diagnosis was made,” Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

“We have taken the necessary measures to keep the possible spread of the virus within these limits. We will overcome this problem together,” he added.

Turkey's first case was announced earlier this week, a man who had recently returned from Europe. The patient was completely isolated, along with monitoring of his family and those who came into contact with him.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 114 countries.

The global death toll is now over 4,600, with more than 125,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has risen to 3,179, the country's National Health Commission said on March 13.
ECONOMY Retail sales volume up 9.6 percent in January

Retail sales volume up 9.6 percent in January

Turkey's calendar-adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices rose 9.6 percent year-on-year in January, the country's statistical authority announced on March 13.
SPORTS Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Turkish swimmer Kamil Alsaran, 59, passed the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland last year and won as the “oldest male swimmer” and “first Turkish swimmer” who completed this course.