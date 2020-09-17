Turkey conducts clinical trials for Chinese vaccine

  • September 17 2020 08:58:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey on Sept. 16 tested the Chinese Sinovac vaccine on three volunteers in its first clinical trial, the country's health minister said.

Fahrettin Koca said the vaccine trials will be held in two phases; on 1,200 volunteers in the first and 10,000 in the second. Health workers will volunteer for the trial in droves, he added.

"The scientific community is of the consensus that the vaccine studies will show positive results by the year end," he added at a news conference following a meeting of the country's coronavirus task force. 

Turkey also raised filiation personnel to 11,238 from 6,000 to monitor spread of the virus, he added.

“Today, the world is in a more difficult phase of COVID-19 than at the beginning of the pandemic," Koca said, adding that vaccine studies will show positive results by the end of the year.

Koca stressed 51.6% of the beds in hospitals were occupied, intensive care units are working at 66.3% capacity and 33.6% of the ventilators are being used.

He reiterated the importance of wearing masks, keeping social distancing, and proper hygiene to stem the virus’s spread, asking people to follow these measures.

