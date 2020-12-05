Turkey completes 81-km wall along Iranian border

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey has completed an 81-kilometer (50-mile) security wall along its eastern border with Iran, the interior minister said on Dec. 4.

Süleyman Soylu shared the news on Twitter along with pictures of the wall, located in the eastern Ağrı province.

Stressing that the wall is part of efforts to fortify Turkey’s border security, he thanked state housing developer TOKI, which built the wall, and its sub-contractors and local authorities and security forces, which ensured the wall’s completion.

Turkey’s 534-km (332-mi) border with Iran is often violated by smugglers, illegal immigrants, and PKK terrorists, but the wall is expected to improve border security.

In 2018 Turkey completed the construction of a 764-km (475-mi) concrete wall along its border with Syria.