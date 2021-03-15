Turkey comes first in Karate 1 Premier League

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish karate team on March 14 dominated a Karate 1 Premier League tournament with three gold medals.

Competing in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul, Turkey finished in first place with a total of 10 medals, including three golds, four silvers, and three bronzes.

Serap Özçelik Arapoğlu, who clinched the top honor by beating Germany’s Shara Hubrich 4-2 in the final, said the gold medal was very important to her.

"We have been away from the competition for so long that it means a lot to me to start with a victory. I hope that I can repeat this success at the next events," Arapoğlu said on the World Karate Federation's website.

The karate masters got their medals from Antonio Espinos, President of the World Karate Federation, and Nese Gundogan, secretary-general of the Turkish Olympic Committee.