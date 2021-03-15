Turkey comes first in Karate 1 Premier League

  • March 15 2021 09:30:00

Turkey comes first in Karate 1 Premier League

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey comes first in Karate 1 Premier League

The Turkish karate team on March 14 dominated a Karate 1 Premier League tournament with three gold medals.

Competing in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul, Turkey finished in first place with a total of 10 medals, including three golds, four silvers, and three bronzes.

Serap Özçelik Arapoğlu, who clinched the top honor by beating Germany’s Shara Hubrich 4-2 in the final, said the gold medal was very important to her.

"We have been away from the competition for so long that it means a lot to me to start with a victory. I hope that I can repeat this success at the next events," Arapoğlu said on the World Karate Federation's website.

The karate masters got their medals from Antonio Espinos, President of the World Karate Federation, and Nese Gundogan, secretary-general of the Turkish Olympic Committee.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Incoming air passengers to fill entry form

    Incoming air passengers to fill entry form

  2. Eyes on cabinet meeting as virus cases keep rising

    Eyes on cabinet meeting as virus cases keep rising

  3. Turkey slams Czech Republic over Jerusalem move

    Turkey slams Czech Republic over Jerusalem move

  4. Turkish, Greek diplomats to meet soon to discuss bilateral ties, Aegean issues

    Turkish, Greek diplomats to meet soon to discuss bilateral ties, Aegean issues

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,489 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,879,390

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,489 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,879,390
Recommended
Fenerbahçe taste home defeat to Gençlerbirliği

Fenerbahçe taste home defeat to Gençlerbirliği
Galatasaray grab comfortable away victory

Galatasaray grab comfortable away victory
Turkey wins Virtus European Indoor Athletics Championships

Turkey wins Virtus European Indoor Athletics Championships
Anadolu Efes hammer Zalgiris for 7th straight win

Anadolu Efes hammer Zalgiris for 7th straight win
Galatasaray part ways with Younes Belhanda

Galatasaray part ways with Younes Belhanda
Solar energy plant to be built on Galatasaray stadium

Solar energy plant to be built on Galatasaray stadium
WORLD UK PM vows to tackle violence against women as outrage grows

UK PM vows to tackle violence against women as outrage grows

Britain’s prime minister vowed on March 14 to take action to better protect women after a national outpouring of grief and outrage over the death of a woman who went missing after setting out to walk home in London earlier this month.
ECONOMY Government to grant loans to firms expanding workforce

Government to grant loans to firms expanding workforce

Within the scope of a new economic reform package, micro and small-sized businesses that increase the number of employees on their payrolls will be granted loans between 100,000 and 500,000 Turkish Liras ($13,200 and $66,100).
SPORTS Turkey comes first in Karate 1 Premier League

Turkey comes first in Karate 1 Premier League

The Turkish karate team on March 14 dominated a Karate 1 Premier League tournament with three gold medals.