Turkey closer to being among world's top 10 economies: Erdoğan

  • December 26 2021 10:50:00

GAZİANTEP
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Dec. 25 said that his government wants to make Turkey continue to grow through investment, employment, production, and exports.

“All we want is to make sure that our country keeps growing through investment, employment, production, exportation and current account surplus and thereby to attain our goals as soon as possible,” Erdoğan said.

The president's remarks came during a speech at the opening ceremony of multiple facilities in the southeastern Gaziantep province.

“We are closer more than ever to our goal of making Turkey one of the top 10 economies of the world," he said.

We have built the infrastructure for a great and powerful Türkiye in a manner covering all our cities. With its potential and industriousness, Gaziantep is one of our cities benefiting most from this development thrust," he added.

He also said that in the past 19 years,  45 billion Turkish liras worth of investment were made in Gaziantep.

