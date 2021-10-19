Turkey claims more than 1% share in global exports for 1st time

ANKARA

Turkey’s share in global exports has surpassed 1% for the first time in its history, the country’s trade minister announced on Oct. 19.

“This figure was 0.14% in 1980 and 0.43% in 2000. Turkish products are now exported to all over the world,” Mehmet Mus said on Twitter, citing data from the World Trade Organization and the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Turkey’s exports stood at nearly $55 billion in April-June this year, according to TÜİK figures.