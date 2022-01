Turkey calls for de-escalation of tensions between Ukraine, Russia

ANKARA

Turkey’s National Security Council on Jan. 27 called for de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The National Security Council (NSC) convened under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex.

'The escalation is not in the interest of anyone,' Erdoğan said in a statement, following the meeting.