Turkey brings back stranded nationals from Greek port

  • April 18 2020 10:37:00

Turkey brings back stranded nationals from Greek port

EDİRNE-Anadolu Agency
Turkey brings back stranded nationals from Greek port

A group of passengers from a Greek cruise ship were returned to Turkey by bus after being quarantined April 3, along with the ship's crew, following the detection of the novel coronavirus onboard. 

The 160 passengers, including 152 Turkish nationals, on the El Venizelos, docked in southern Greece, were taken to dormitories, in Tekirdağ and Çanakkale provinces, to be monitored for two weeks.

Turkey's ambassador to Greece, Burak Özügergin, had said that Ankara green-lighted an initiative to bring back all 160 passengers once they all emerged on April 17 night from the standard 14-day quarantine and underwent the necessary health checks.

As part of Turkey's efforts to evacuate its nationals from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic, as many as 1,765 Turkish citizens were brought back to the country in a day, a Turkish official said on April 18. 

The nationals were brought back from the U.K., Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine, Kuwait and Kazakhstan, Yavuz Selim Kıran, the deputy foreign minister, said on Twitter.

The citizens have been put under quarantine as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Turkey will continue to evacuate its nationals from across the globe amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Foreign Ministry retweeted posts from different Turkish embassies that called on citizens, who want to return to the country, to contact Turkish embassies via email or phone as soon as possible.

All those Turkish citizens, who work or study abroad or travel for a short period of time, can apply for the evacuation.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Spiderman becomes a true hero in Antalya

    Spiderman becomes a true hero in Antalya

  2. Tight controls avert virus cases in coast town Kaş

    Tight controls avert virus cases in coast town Kaş

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,890 with 82,329 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,890 with 82,329 total cases

  4. New law puts Turkish justice under question

    New law puts Turkish justice under question

  5. Turkey reimposes 2-day curfew in 31 provinces amid pandemic

    Turkey reimposes 2-day curfew in 31 provinces amid pandemic
Recommended
Erdoğan inspects hospitals in Istanbul

Erdoğan inspects hospitals in Istanbul
Turkish vocational schools help fight against virus

Turkish vocational schools help fight against virus
Turkey extends entry, exit restrictions on 31 provinces

Turkey extends entry, exit restrictions on 31 provinces
Turkey confirms death of 342 expats due to COVID-19

Turkey confirms death of 342 expats due to COVID-19
Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkeys food supplies safe amid pandemic: UN official

Turkey's food supplies safe amid pandemic: UN official

Turkish soldiers, Red Crescent help elderly

Turkish soldiers, Red Crescent help elderly
WORLD Europes virus toll tops 100,000 as protests spread in US

Europe's virus toll tops 100,000 as protests spread in US

Coronavirus deaths surged past 100,000 in hardest-hit Europe on April 18 as hundreds of Americans frustrated by lockdown orders and egged on by President Donald Trump staged protests in several U.S. cities.    
ECONOMY Turkish automakers set to resume production

Turkish automakers set to resume production

Most of the Turkish automotive companies are planning to reopen manufacturing plants next week after nearly a one-month-long suspension due to measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.