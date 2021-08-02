Turkey brings 122 forest fires under control as death toll rises to 8

ANKARA

The number of people who have lost their lives due to massive forest fires in southern Turkey has risen to eight, the country’s agriculture and forestry minister announced on Aug. 1.

After examining the affected areas of Mugla from a helicopter, Bekir Pakdemirli said they have completed 75% of the damage assessment work in the province and that four planes and 17 helicopters are still busy with dowsing efforts.

Pakdemirli said on Twitter that 119 of 126 fires across 32 cities that erupted since Wednesday are under control.

A total of 16 aircraft, nine drones, 45 helicopters, six management helicopters, one unmanned helicopter, 708 water tankers and water sprinklers and 120 construction machines have been used to put out the wildfires, the minister said, adding some 4,800 personnel are active in the region.

Earlier, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that 497 of the 507 people affected by the fire in Manavgat district of Antalya have been discharged from hospitals.

Similarly, he added, 186 of the 203 people struck by wildfires in Mugla's Marmaris and Bodrum districts have also been treated.

Turkish authorities are maintaining their tireless efforts to put out the forest fires through both aerial and ground operations. Firefighters, including a group of 100 Azerbaijani firemen, along with locals are at work.

A total of 122 wildfires out of 129 in Turkey have been brought under control, the country's communications director said early on Aug. 2.

"Of the 129 fires in 35 provinces, 122 have been contained," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

He added that all the means of the state have been mobilized to combat the blazes, which have been plaguing the country since on Jult 28.

Efforts to contain the other seven are ongoing.

Drones help fight against fires

Turkey’s domestically produced drones – Bayraktar TB2 and Aksungur – are actively taking part in efforts to put out forest fires, the head of Turkey's Defense Industries Presidency said on Aug. 1.

“Aksungur UAV detected three tower workers during its mission flight yesterday, and thankfully, it helped them escape the flames,” İsmail Demir tweeted.

Drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles, are often used in wildfire surveillance and suppression. They help in the detection, containment, and extinguishing of fires.

Countries send support messages

Yemen, Palestine and Egypt conveyed their condolences on Aug. 1 to Turkey, where wildfires in the past few days have led to deaths and material damage.

Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak sent a message to his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, expressing his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the fires, according to Yemen’s Foreign Ministry.

Mubarak also wished a speedy recovery for the injured, stressing that Yemen is on the side of the “fraternal” Turkish people in the fight against this natural disaster.

A delegation of Palestinian scholars also issued a message of condolence.

"We are deeply saddened by the wildfires that have erupted in many parts of fraternal country Turkey," it said.

“We extend our condolences to those who lost their lives and to their families. We heartily share the pain of the fraternal Turkish people.”

The message also said that Palestine is praying for all of the firefighting teams and wishes them success.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s Al-Azhar University, the highest seat of learning in the Sunni Islamic world, published a statement expressing its sorrow and conveying its condolences for the forest fire victims and their relatives as well as all the workers and volunteers trying to stem the spread of the massive fires.

Al-Azhar also wished for an urgent healing to the injured, according to their statement on Facebook.

The statement said Al-Azhar was on the side of the Turkish people in the face of this tragic event.

On July 31, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry also sent a message of solidarity to Turkey, which is fighting the fires.

"Today, I extend my condolences for the loss of lives by the deadly wildfires in Turkey. Our solidarity and thoughts are with the people of Turkey and the firefighters battling the blazes," Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Twitter.

Qatar has sent a team to Turkey to take part in search and rescue activities amid the forest fires, local media reported on Aug. 1.

According to Qatar’s state news agency QNA, a team from the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Qatari Internal Security Forces departed for Turkey at the instruction of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Croatia will send a firefighting plane to Turkey as part of the fight against the fires, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman said on Twitter.