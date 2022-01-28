Turkey bids farewell to veteran actress Fatma Girik

  • January 28 2022 07:00:00

Turkey bids farewell to veteran actress Fatma Girik

ISTANBUL
Turkey bids farewell to veteran actress Fatma Girik

Veteran actress Fatma Girik, who died on Jan. 24 at a hospital where she was being treated, was laid to rest following commemoration ceremonies held in Istanbul yesterday.

The funeral which was planned to take place on Jan. 25 had been postponed due to heavy snowfall and blizzards that crippled life in Turkey’s northwest.

The first ceremony for the actress was held in the main building of Istanbul’s Şişli Municipality, where she served as mayor between 1989 and 1994, and the second ceremony was held at the Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall.

Girik’s family, officials of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Şişli Mayor Muammer Keskin, municipal employees and fans of the actress attended the ceremonies.

“She is a name that has established a throne in the hearts of millions with her masterful artistry and social films,” Keskin said during his speech at the farewell event.

Following a funeral prayer held in the Teşvikiye Mosque, her body was transferred to the Aegean province of Muğla’s Bodrum district to be buried next to her life partner, actor Memduh Ün.

Born in Istanbul in 1942 and graduated from a prominent school in the Turkish metropolis, Girik was only 13 when she took her first role in a movie, a 1955-dated family drama “Günahkâr Baba” (The Sinner Father).

Acting in more than 180 movies during her career, Girik was especially involved in projects that highlighted social problems such as poverty and inequality.

WORLD Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths

Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul blizzard morphs into political debate

    Istanbul blizzard morphs into political debate

  2. Turkey vows to fulfill its NATO obligations amid crisis with Russia

    Turkey vows to fulfill its NATO obligations amid crisis with Russia

  3. İYİ Party leader Akşener tests positive for COVID-19

    İYİ Party leader Akşener tests positive for COVID-19

  4. Azerbaijan to boost natural gas exports to Turkey

    Azerbaijan to boost natural gas exports to Turkey

  5. Ankara, Moscow work on date for Putin’s visit to Turkey: FM

    Ankara, Moscow work on date for Putin’s visit to Turkey: FM
Recommended
Turkey calls for de-escalation of tensions between Ukraine, Russia

Turkey calls for de-escalation of tensions between Ukraine, Russia
Book features story of tugboat involved in Turkish War of Independence

Book features story of tugboat involved in Turkish War of Independence
Sled fest brings families together in Turkish capital

Sled fest brings families together in Turkish capital
Hablemitoğlu assassination suspect brought to Turkey

Hablemitoğlu assassination suspect brought to Turkey
Over 16,000 schools provided with libraries

Over 16,000 schools provided with libraries
Azerbaijan to boost natural gas exports to Turkey

Azerbaijan to boost natural gas exports to Turkey
WORLD Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths

Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered Pentagon officials on Jan. 27 to undertake reforms to reduce the number of civilian deaths from military strikes after multiple unjustified fatal incidents.
ECONOMY Central Bank revises up year-end inflation forecast

Central Bank revises up year-end inflation forecast

The Turkish Central Bank on Jan. 27 revised its year end inflation forecast upwards for both 2022 and 2023 while keeping its medium-term target at 5 percent.
SPORTS Performance by national figure skater fascinates millions

Performance by national figure skater fascinates millions

As the cold winter conditions continue to affect Turkey, national figure skating athlete İklim Şentunalı has shown a breathtaking performance on the frozen surface of Lake Çıldır located in the country’s northeast.