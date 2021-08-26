Turkey begins Phase 3 trials of homegrown COVID vaccine

Turkey begins Phase 3 trials of homegrown COVID vaccine

Turkey began administering its national coronavirus vaccine candidate to volunteers on Aug. 25 in central Kayseri province as part of Phase 3 studies.

The inactive TURKOVAC vaccine candidate was jointly developed by the Health Ministry, Health Institutes of Turkey, and Erciyes University (ERU).

ERU Rector Mustafa Calis said trials of TURKOVAC on volunteers began at the university.

The vaccine also began to be applied to volunteers at Kayseri City Hospital on Wednesday.

Turkey has administered more than 91.08 million vaccine jabs and an excess of 75.64% of the population has received at least one shot.

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has given his first interview from prison, comparing it to a Chinese labor camp and saying he is forced to watch eight hours of state television a day.

ECONOMY 40 Turkish firms among top 250 global contractors

40 Turkish firms among top 250 global contractors

Turkey took third place after China and the U.S. in terms of the number of companies in Engineering News Record’s (ENR) 2022 Top 250 International Contractors list.

SPORTS Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

The Turkish women's volleyball team beat the Netherlands on Aug. 24, marking its fifth victory in five matches of the group stage in the 2021 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley).