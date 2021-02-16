Turkey begins announcing COVID-19 cases on provincial basis

  • February 16 2021 09:03:00

Turkey begins announcing COVID-19 cases on provincial basis

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey begins announcing COVID-19 cases on provincial basis

Turkey’s health minister on Feb. 15 announced the number of COVID-19 cases on a provincial basis between Feb. 8-14 as part of a new weekly initiative. 

“From now on, we will announce the number of cases for [the past] seven days at the beginning of each week,” Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The number of cases per 100,000 people is 60.19 in Istanbul, 35.49 in the capital Ankara and 44.39 in western Izmir province.

As of Monday, Turkey confirmed more than 2.59 million cases, 27,562 fatalities and over 2.48 million recoveries.

Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 14 starting with health care workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

Since early December, Turkey has also been implementing curfews on nights and weekends to curb the spread of the virus.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey begins announcing COVID-19 cases on provincial basis

    Turkey begins announcing COVID-19 cases on provincial basis

  2. Erdoğan accuses US of backing PKK over killings in northern Iraq

    Erdoğan accuses US of backing PKK over killings in northern Iraq

  3. Turkish lira hits highest value against US dollar in 6 months

    Turkish lira hits highest value against US dollar in 6 months

  4. Health Ministry considers options for reopening of restaurants

    Health Ministry considers options for reopening of restaurants

  5. Turkish Health Ministry aims to speed up vaccinations

    Turkish Health Ministry aims to speed up vaccinations
Recommended
Turkey files investigation into Dutch lawmaker

Turkey files investigation into Dutch lawmaker

Turkey nabs 114 in PKK operation across country

Turkey nabs 114 in PKK operation across country

Turkey summons US envoy to protest in ‘strongest terms’

Turkey summons US envoy to protest in ‘strongest terms’
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss bilateral relations

Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss bilateral relations
Violence against health care workers continues despite measures, says report

Violence against health care workers continues despite measures, says report
Married couples coming to therapy on rise in pandemic: Expert

Married couples coming to therapy on rise in pandemic: Expert
WORLD Pelosi says independent commission will examine Capitol riot

Pelosi says independent commission will examine Capitol riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Feb. 15 that Congress will establish an independent, Sept. 11-style commission to look into the deadly insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $963 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $963 mln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed some 6.7 billion Turkish liras ($963 million) from domestic markets on Feb. 15, an official statement said.
SPORTS Umut Bulut close to toppling Turkish Super Lig record

Umut Bulut close to toppling Turkish Super Lig record

A striker with Yeni Malatyaspor seems to be on the verge of breaking the all-time appearance record in Turkey’s top-tier Süper Lig.