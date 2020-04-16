Turkey bars firms from laying off workers amid pandemic

ANKARA

Turkey has barred employers from laying off workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, a top government official said on April 16.

Employment contracts cannot be nullified for a three-month period except in unconscionable situations, according to the country’s labor, social services and family minister.

Turkey will also pay 39.24 Turkish liras (about $5.70) per day for three months to workers forced to take unpaid leave due to the coronavirus outbreak, Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk said in a tweet.

She also announced that the ministry will bear expenses for elderly and disabled people at private nursing homes and care centers.

Several new steps to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on economic and social life were approved by the Turkish parliament early on April 16.